Conor Gallagher on Raheem Sterling, Thomas Tuchel and breaking through at Chelsea

Chelsea's Conor Gallagher says he is determined to make his breakthrough at the club after being given reassurances by manager Thomas Tuchel.

The 22-year-old made his England debut last season while on loan at Crystal Palace but the Chelsea academy graduate is yet to play for the first team.

Gallagher also says it is "important" to play this season because he is "very keen" to feature at the World Cup.

"I feel like this is the season," he told BBC Sport.

"I've been a Chelsea fan my whole life, my family have, it's been a dream to play [for Chelsea] but I want to try and impress, and play as much football as I can and affect the game when I'm on the pitch.

"[Tuchel] said he wants me to be part of the squad and to prove myself in pre-season, so that's the plan. I'm happy with that and just willing to work as hard as I can to prove to him that I can play for Chelsea.

"It's what I wanted to hear, it was a nice phone call that we had and it gave me a clear plan of pre-season and where I'm going to be. It was great to hear."

Gallagher made his senior England debut in a 10-0 victory over San Marino in November 2021

Having previously been on loan at Charlton, Swansea and West Brom, Gallagher was named Crystal Palace's player of the season last term, where he scored eight goals in 34 Premier League appearances and impressed with his energy in midfield.

That led to three England appearances, which he said made him "proud" although he said it was "weird" to make his international debut before one for his boyhood club. "I don't think that happens very often."

He paid tribute to Palace and boss Patrick Vieira for his development last season, adding: "They helped me to improve and express myself on the pitch. So I'm very grateful for that but I feel like it's time to have a step up."

Gallagher, whose Chelsea contract runs until 2025, faces a tough challenge to get into Tuchel's midfield from the likes of N'Golo Kante, Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Billy Gilmour and Ross Barkley. Gallagher has also been linked with a loan move to Everton where former Chelsea boss Frank Lampard is in charge.

However, he says the challenge of making the first team one that "excites" him and believes that new Chelsea signing Raheem Sterling can help with the development of young players such as himself.

"Everyone wants to play as much as they can, but I'm willing to work as hard as I can to be on the pitch as much as possible," Gallagher said.

"There's world-class players in the squad and it's obviously a tough team to get into but I feel like if that challenge is there, I think I'd be a bit silly not to take it.

"With Chelsea being my club as well that I've supported, it's very exciting.

"I'm very keen [to play at the World Cup] because every English player wants to play for England and in a World Cup would be very special. And of course, it's very important that I'll be playing games and performing.

"The call-up was a very proud moment, for sure. But it didn't change the way I thought of myself or anything. It was nice to get that recognition and belief from the manager. It's very important to stay humble and do everything you can to perform well."

On Sterling's signing, he added: "I think it's brilliant. It will only benefit Chelsea and himself.

"Everyone's very excited for him to be playing and I know the fans are very excited as well. He's a great professional, very relaxed off the pitch, and does the right things.

"I feel like the young lads feel like they can talk to him as well because he's got a lot of experience in England and in the Premier League. So yeah, it's a massive signing, and I'm sure he's going to do his thing when he's here."