Last updated on .From the section Derby

Liam Rosenior is building a squad as Derby prepare for a first season in the third tier since 1986

Derby County's new owners say they will give interim manager Liam Rosenior "every support and encouragement to make the job his".

The 38-year-old took over when Wayne Rooney resigned on 24 June, shortly before Clowes Developments completed their takeover of the League One club.

Former full-back Rosenior had been Rooney's assistant during a period of financial turmoil at Pride Park.

The Rams beat Bradford City 2-0 in their first pre-season game last week.

The club were in administration for nine months, until lifelong fan David Clowes took over through his company, and had just five first-team players remain on their books due to financial restrictions imposed on them by the English Football League.

Since then the club have brought in nine new players and extended the contracts of experienced duo Curtis Davies and Richard Stearman.

"We believe Derby County will be competitive from the first game of the season," said a statement from the owners on the managerial situation.

"We have been impressed with the work Liam and his coaches have undertaken at Moor Farm training ground in creating a style of football that he feels will be successful this season."

Rosenior retired from playing aged 34 after a career in which he won England Under-21 honours and played more than 400 games for Fulham, Reading, Hull, Ipswich and Brighton.

After ending his career he became a youth coach at Brighton before former Derby boss Phillip Cocu appointed him to his first-team staff three years ago.

"It goes without saying that Liam worked tirelessly last season under the most difficult of circumstances and he deserves the opportunity to carry on that work," the statement continued.

"This is a new era for Derby County and a new era for Liam as he takes his first steps in management.

"He has shown a real aptitude and appetite for the job in hand and has the respect of the board as he prepares for an exciting campaign.

"In the meantime, the club will be working round the clock to provide Liam with the players and resources he requires to be successful in the role."