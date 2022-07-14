Last updated on .From the section Plymouth

Bali Mumba's last appearance for Norwich City came in a 5-0 loss at Manchester City last August

League One side Plymouth Argyle have signed Norwich City full-back Bali Mumba on a season-long loan deal.

The 20-year-old has played five league games for Norwich, including a half against Manchester City last August.

Mumba spent the second half of last season on loan at Peterborough United, playing 10 times in the Championship and making three FA Cup appearances.

He began his career at Sunderland, where he played 10 times, before moving to Norfolk two years ago.

"Bali Mumba will add pace, directness and excitement to our right wing-back department this season," Plymouth manager Steve Schumacher told the club website.

"The physical demands required in that area of the pitch for us is immense, so having real competition now on both sides will improve our chances."

