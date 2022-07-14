Last updated on .From the section Cardiff

David Hughes pictured in his playing days at Shrewsbury Town, where he made 51 appearances

Cardiff City are seeking a new head of their youth academy as former Bluebirds player David Hughes is to leave the club this summer.

The Bluebirds announced Hughes' appointment in November 2020.

The 44-year old has previously worked in youth coaching at Shrewsbury, Watford, Aston Villa and Southampton.

Cardiff say Hughes is leaving for an "exciting new challenge", but will continue in his role until they are able to appoint his successor.

Hughes made 17 Cardiff appearances between 2001 and 2003 after joining from Shrewsbury for £450,000, having previously played for Villa and Carlisle.

Hughes began his coaching career with Barry Town and then Port Talbot Town, and also had a spell working for the Football Association of Wales.