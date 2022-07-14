Last updated on .From the section Stoke

Connor Taylor capped his season on loan at Bristol Rovers with the second of his side's seven goals as they beat Scunthorpe 7-0 on the final day to win promotion

Stoke City defender Connor Taylor has signed a new three-year contract with the Championship club.

The 20-year-old centre-back spent last season on loan with Bristol Rovers, helping the League Two side sensationally win automatic promotion on the final day of the campaign.

Taylor joined the Potters Academy from Stafford Rangers in 2019.

The boyhood Stoke fan made his first-team debut as a substitute against Coventry City in April 2021.

"I've supported this club since I started loving football so it's brilliant for me," he said. "In my time at the club I feel as though I've improved each year. Hopefully I can continue that."

Stoke head of football operations Andy Cousins said: "We're delighted with Connor. He was picked up from essentially non-league and he was brought into a professional set-up. He excelled when he was out on loan last season with Bristol Rovers so every credit to him."