Josh Griffiths impressed whilst on loan at Lincoln City last season

Portsmouth have signed goalkeeper Josh Griffiths from Championship side West Bromwich Albion on a season-long loan.

The 20-year-old spent last season on loan at League One rivals Lincoln City, where he played in 33 games, and previously had a spell at Cheltenham.

"He's one that we've been patiently waiting for," manager Danny Cowley told the club website external-link .

"He will certainly provide a physical presence in the box and he's incredibly mobile."

Griffiths had to sit out the tail end of last season with Lincoln after picking up head and ankle injuries.

The England Under-21 international impressed in a previous loan-spell with Cheltenham in 2020-21 and helped them secure the League Two title.

The 6ft tall (185cm) shot stopper kept 23 clean sheets - the joint-highest in the division at the time.

Griffiths has progressed through the West Brom academy after joining the club at the age of 10.

Portsmouth kick-off the new League One season away to Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday, 30 July.

'He's got big shoes to fill'

Analysis - BBC Radio Solent's Portsmouth commentator Andy Moon

A new loan goalkeeper was always likely this summer. Danny Cowley looked at a number of targets but Griffiths was always the first choice despite uncertainty about whether West Brom would allow him to leave.

He's got big shoes to fill following Gavin Bazunu's impressive loan last season.

The move is likely to mean an end to academy graduate Alex Bass' Portsmouth career. The 24-year-old had an impressive spell as number one back in 2020 but has made just two league appearances from Pompey in the past two seasons.

Portsmouth's squad is getting stronger but they still have no senior strikers at the club just 16 days before the season starts.

