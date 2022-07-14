Taylor Perry: Cheltenham Town sign Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder on loan
Cheltenham Town have signed Wolverhampton Wanderers youngster Taylor Perry on loan for a second time.
The 20-year-old midfielder, who played 10 times for the Robins last season, has agreed a season-long deal.
Perry's time at Whaddon Road ended last October after he suffered a hip injury, having agreed a deal for the season.
"I really enjoyed my time here last season and learnt a lot. I can't wait to get up and running for the season now," he told the club website.
