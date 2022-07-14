Last updated on .From the section Cheltenham

Taylor Perry's two appearances for Wolves came in the League Cup in 2019

Cheltenham Town have signed Wolverhampton Wanderers youngster Taylor Perry on loan for a second time.

The 20-year-old midfielder, who played 10 times for the Robins last season, has agreed a season-long deal.

Perry's time at Whaddon Road ended last October after he suffered a hip injury, having agreed a deal for the season.

"I really enjoyed my time here last season and learnt a lot. I can't wait to get up and running for the season now," he told the club website.

