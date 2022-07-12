Last updated on .From the section Europa League

Sligo Rovers were without Nando Pijnaker for the second leg after his red card in Wales last week

Sligo Rovers reached the second qualifying round of the Europa Conference League after beating Bala Town 4-3 in a penalty shootout.

Rovers took a one-goal lead into the second leg, but that was ruled out by former Wales midfielder Dave Edwards' strike late in the first half.

Neither team could add to the scoring in regular time or extra time which forced a shootout at The Showgrounds.

But Edward McGinty denied Luke Wall and Jonny Spittle as Sligo progressed.

Chris Venables, Dave Edwards and Antony Kay were all on target for Bala in the shootout, but Sligo scored all four penalties - converted by David Cawley, Patrick Kirk, Aidan Keena and Shane Blaney.