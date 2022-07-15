Close menu

Kalidou Koulibaly: Chelsea sign Senegal defender from Napoli on four-year deal

Last updated on .From the section Chelseacomments117

Kalidou Koulibaly
Koulibaly played 27 Serie A matches for Napoli last season, scoring three goals and registering three assists

Chelsea have signed centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly on a four-year deal from Serie A side Napoli.

The Senegal international, 31, joined Napoli from Genk in 2014 and made 317 appearances for the Italian side.

His arrival at Stamford Bridge follows the departures of defenders Antonio Rudiger to Real Madrid and Andreas Christensen to Barcelona, both on free transfers.

"I'm very happy to be here with this team at Chelsea," said Koulibaly.

"It's a big team in the world and my dream was always to play in the Premier League. Chelsea came first to get me in 2016 but we didn't make it. Now when they came to me I accepted it because they really wanted me to come to the Premier League to play for them.

"When I spoke to my good friends Edou [Mendy] and Jorginho they made my choice easier."

View more on twitter

Koulibaly made his senior debut for Senegal in September 2015 and has since earned 62 caps, captaining the team to victory at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

He becomes Chelsea's second signing since the Todd Boehly-led takeover after Raheem Sterling joined the club in a £50m deal.

Boehly said: "Kalidou Koulibaly is one of the world's elite defenders and we are delighted to be welcoming him to Chelsea.

"A great leader and an exemplary team player, Kalidou brings a wealth of experience and attributes that will benefit our squad and the club as a whole."

How to follow Chelsea on the BBC bannerChelsea banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

117 comments

  • Comment posted by CmonYouReds, today at 06:42

    wasnt he valued at something like £90m like one year ago? once you hit that 30th birthday...

    • Reply posted by Rutland23, today at 06:48

      Rutland23 replied:
      Its because he's past it

  • Comment posted by Compo, today at 07:01

    Not a Chelsea fan, but this is a quality signing. Been wanting to see this guy in the PL for a while now, impressed me every time ive seen him play.
    We will ultimately see how he does, the prem is a different beast. For Chelsea tho...this is exactly the type of signing they need, to replace Rudiger.
    Always great to see reputable players come to our league.

    • Reply posted by in5wknaa, today at 07:17

      in5wknaa replied:
      Respect - I feel sorry for all the people that hate Chelsea so much and were hoping Roman going would be the end of the success. This transfer window feels just like a Roman one. Big names, big signings, looks like the silverware is going to continue to flood in. Must be sickening for the Spurs, Arsenal, Pool etc fans who are desperate to see us fail, absolutely sickening

  • Comment posted by Hank Scorpio, today at 06:58

    Good signing for Chelsea, looked good against Liverpool recently. 4 years is a long contract for a 31 year old though.

  • Comment posted by MH, today at 06:45

    Good business from Chelsea, so far so good under the new regime

    • Reply posted by chrisluff34, today at 06:50

      chrisluff34 replied:
      Apart from signing sterling and the new owner wanting Ronaldo

  • Comment posted by Stoj, today at 06:59

    As an LFC fan, always liked this guy. Always very difficult to play against whilst playing for Napoli. Thought he would be in the prem sooner, and hoped at my club so hats off to Chelsea, great signing.

  • Comment posted by iconoclast, today at 06:55

    Thiago Silva ain't bad and compared to him KK is a youngster.

  • Comment posted by Anti Kate G F, today at 06:45

    There will be complaints about age but he is quick physical and a solid defender. Should be a good signing but he can he fully replace the outstanding Rudiger last year.

    • Reply posted by Blues Clues, today at 06:48

      Blues Clues replied:
      He’s 10x the play rudiger is. He didn’t replace him, he’s much much better than a “replacement”! 😆

  • Comment posted by Footy_fan, today at 07:09

    Good signing. He was solid for Napoli and committed himself to the club even though Juve were after him. Gave his best years to the club. Still has a lot of firepower within him. All the best for him at Chelsea

  • Comment posted by not for turning , today at 06:54

    The wall.!great player but ... 4 year contract at 31 can you see this guy 35 in the prem i cant

    • Reply posted by bigfootballfan, today at 07:25

      bigfootballfan replied:
      Thiago Silva seems to be doing well and he’s 37

  • Comment posted by long haul, today at 06:50

    He's getting on a bit but it's still a very good signing.
    He'll be solid for Chelsea

  • Comment posted by Freedom is not Free, today at 06:49

    Fair replacement

  • Comment posted by Valleybuoy, today at 06:48

    Tidy.

  • Comment posted by Socialism is the only answer, today at 07:15

    Serious signings. Serious tilt @ title? Lets hope it's not a 2 horse race yet again.

  • Comment posted by oldmytruck, today at 07:10

    Good signing. Beast , fit , fast and good defensive head. Will do well. And nick the odd goal

  • Comment posted by Blues Clues, today at 06:47

    KK Is a wonderful signing! Thankfully he wasn’t a cvck like Raphinha and wasn’t gonna wait around for Barca 🤣😂🥹😅😭

  • Comment posted by giveme a job, today at 07:51

    This is a very good contract for a decent player who is looking to bring an end to his decidedly average career with a good pay day. With a 4-year deal, he'll spend the first season getting used to the Premier League, the second season realizing who he's playing for, and the next 2 seasons trying his level best to go anywhere else to finish off what will still be an average career.

  • Comment posted by UTC, today at 07:42

    The build continues...COME ON CHELSEA

  • Comment posted by wale , today at 07:40

    Great start..sad Ronaldo wasn't coming but again would it be one season as we need a total revamp in all areas
    .everyone has to step up now the shackes of sanctions are over..up up Chelsea

    Losing on penalties shows the margins were close and with better value we could have won both..as well as the real Madrid match which was lost at home

    It's another tough season

    So far so good 👍

  • Comment posted by yourblogsarerubbish, today at 07:39

    £33 million for a 31 year old who's stats for last season would suggest that he's no where near one if the best centre backs in Serie A.

    That Tomori seems alright, though.

    • Reply posted by mick, today at 07:44

      mick replied:
      Yes and Tomori will be back at Chelsea in two years time

  • Comment posted by WalkInThePark, today at 07:33

    BBC, this is a non-Man Utd story. What's going on?

    • Reply posted by MyOpinionCounts-just, today at 07:35

      MyOpinionCounts-just replied:
      Indirectly showing them what a shambles the Maguire signing is/was 😂

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport