Raphinha: Barcelona sign attacker from Leeds United in deal worth up to £55m

By Adam PopeBBC Radio Leeds

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Raphinha
Raphinha helped ensure Leeds United's Premier League survival after scoring a penalty on the last day of the season

Barcelona have signed Brazil forward Raphinha from Leeds United in a deal worth up to £55m.

The 25-year-old Brazilian forward was unveiled to fans at the Catalan club's training ground on Friday.

Raphinha, who joined Leeds from French side Rennes for £17m in 2020, made 65 Premier League appearances for the Yorkshire club, scoring 17 goals and providing 12 assists.

"It's a dream come true since I was a kid," Raphinha told Barca TV.

"I'm going to give my best."

Leeds United paid tribute to Raphinha in a club statement confirming his departure: "We would like to place on record our sincere gratitude to Raphinha for his effort and contribution whilst at the football club.

"He showed unquestionable commitment and professionalism until the very end of his time at Elland Road and his celebrations at the Brentford Community Stadium will live long in the memory."

Raphinha scored a penalty for Leeds in a 2-1 victory at Brentford on the final day of the 2021/22 season that secured their place in the Premier League.

Leeds and Barcelona reached an agreement in principle on Wednesday, with the initial fee, reported to be £50m, rising to a potential £55m with add-ons. Contract details are yet to be confirmed but the Brazilian forward is expected to sign for five years.

Raphinha had appeared set for a move to Chelsea until Barcelona expressed interest.

Chelsea's Premier League rivals Arsenal and Spurs were also understood to have been keen on the Elland Road attacker but his preferred choice has always been to switch to La Liga.

He made his full senior debut for Brazil in October and has since earned nine caps and scored three goals for the national side.

Raphinha is the second major player to depart Leeds this summer following Kalvin Phillips' £45m move to Manchester City.

What will Raphinha bring to Barca?

Raphinha facts

Raphinha's departure from Leeds will undoubtedly dent their attacking threat.

He was involved in 28% of their league goals during his two seasons in the Premier League, more than any of his team-mates.

His 17 goals were only bettered by Patrick Bamford, with 19, and no other Leeds player could match his 12 assists.

Barcelona manager Xavi will be keen to harness that potential.

Spanish football writer Andy West said: "Xavi's love of pace, width, tactical variety and an appetite for running explains why he has been pinpointed, along with his obvious creative qualities, the fact he is approaching his peak age and his strong desire to join the club.

"Tactically, the re-signing of Ousmane Dembele means the Brazilian could often be fielded on the left flank - he is, after all, left-footed despite spending most of his time at Leeds on the right.

"Raphinha's solid defensive attributes also give Xavi the option of fielding him as a wing-back in his preferred 3-4-3 formation."

Comments

Join the conversation

166 comments

  • Comment posted by pato, today at 14:10

    Can someone explain how this deal is possible considering Barca's financial issues? Genuinely interested...

    • Reply posted by BucksBlue, today at 14:12

      BucksBlue replied:
      It's called fraud.

  • Comment posted by cyrilswan, today at 14:14

    FFP working well then
    Won't pay De Jong/forcing him out, but got money for this?
    Oh silly me, its Barca, rules don't aplly

  • Comment posted by Elvis, today at 14:24

    I thought Barcelona were skint

    • Reply posted by Commentier, today at 14:39

      Commentier replied:
      “Up to £55m”

      So, nothing up front, cause they’re bankrupt, and then £55m if he wins the Balon D’or, which will never happen.

  • Comment posted by Flipster 54, today at 14:11

    Fantastic player for us...sad to see him go. Feel he's worth a fair few quid more than we got for him.

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 14:29

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      Chelsea are feeling the blues with this news.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 14:25

    Barcelona hijacked Chelsea and Arsenal to sign Raphinha when they dont have any money. How is that even possible

    • Reply posted by Winners And Sinners, today at 14:44

      Winners And Sinners replied:
      In accounting it's called 'cooking the books'.

  • Comment posted by dav3yb0y, today at 14:14

    Where's the money coming from???

    • Reply posted by Cole, today at 14:16

      Cole replied:
      Sponsorships, tv rights, etc

  • Comment posted by NedTheGooner, today at 14:18

    How have they managed to pull this off, they are broke? Fair play rules, laughable.

    • Reply posted by O BEN O, today at 14:25

      O BEN O replied:
      Just wait n see them sell De jong to man Utd or another club.. Books must b balance..

  • Comment posted by Granny Bano, today at 14:16

    How much do they owe De Jong? Where's the 55m coming from?

    And how long before La Liga and the Spanish gutter press start deflecting attention to the EPL teams about FFP?

  • Comment posted by Cole, today at 14:14

    Good player for Leeds, not convinced he'll do a whole lot at Barca but he served Leeds well and kept them up - and secured a decent amount of cash to reinvest. Best of luck to him.

    • Reply posted by Mike Torrinos Cellphone Battery, today at 14:18

      Mike Torrinos Cellphone Battery replied:
      Barcelona don't seem to get the best out of players at the moment, but it's his dream to go there so I'm sure he'll applicate himself well

  • Comment posted by JAPS1471, today at 14:11

    Best money Leeds have ever made!

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 14:53

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      They sold Joe Jordan and Gordon McQueen for a lot more. Well inflation was different back then

  • Comment posted by Mark Crossley, today at 14:32

    Leeds rebuilding and creating depth in their squad in the post Bielsa era. Sad to see Kalvin & Raph leave but glad to see we have finally decided Tyler Roberts is not anywhere near PL standard (although he is already injured on his loan to QPR so will probably be back with ER physio!) May take a while for so many new signings to settle & know each others game but hopefully we can start season well

  • Comment posted by Booooooo, today at 14:30

    Barcelona are having to defer wages yet can spend £55m on a player who isn't guaranteed to be in the starting XI? FFP rules really are a complete joke. As for Leeds, they're going to need a busy three weeks if they don't want a repeat of last season's relegation scrap.

  • Comment posted by Strangely Brown, today at 14:21

    Has he gone out on loan yet?

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 14:26

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Leeds will be front runners to sign him in January

  • Comment posted by Robofleeds, today at 14:30

    Good business. Star player in an average team. We can now use the money to create an “above” average team and then build

    • Reply posted by rospur, today at 14:54

      rospur replied:
      Dream on

  • Comment posted by Pauliethebloke, today at 14:24

    How the mighty have fallen

    • Reply posted by kaseldop, today at 14:59

      kaseldop replied:
      Who?

  • Comment posted by LJW1919, today at 14:19

    I think Luis Sinisterra will be better player for us. And more long term.

    • Reply posted by NillyMOT, today at 14:22

      NillyMOT replied:
      I hope so but Raphina was incredible and helped Leeds regain its worldwide popularity

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 14:31

    Barcelona should have gone into administration years ago. The club is in serious debt and they are spending money on players like any normal club. How is this even possible

    • Reply posted by Eye_Said, today at 14:33

      Eye_Said replied:
      They sold future viewing rights - it will come back to haunt them

  • Comment posted by BarmbyArmy, today at 14:30

    For anyone asking how they have sold future TV rights.

    Having said that I would argue this is a source of financing and not revenue and FFP shouldn’t allow it. Nor should their accountants

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 14:27

    Barcelona still owe clubs money. How do they keep getting away with it

    • Reply posted by Fletch, today at 14:31

      Fletch replied:
      Cos everyone's doing it. The failure of the ESL was seen as a result for fans everywhere since when has football been run by or for the fans? Can't help but think clubs are deferring the problem to future generations

  • Comment posted by Yorkshire Tea, today at 14:11

    Sorry to see him go but cannot turn that kind of money down. MOT.

