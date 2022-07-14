Last updated on .From the section Burton Albion

Quevin Castro made his West Bromwich Albion league debut in the 2-0 home defeat by Swansea City in February

Burton Albion have signed Quevin Castro from Championship side West Bromwich Albion on a season's loan.

The 20-year-old Portuguese midfielder becomes the Brewers' third summer signing following the arrivals of Oldham forward Davis Keillor-Dunn and Aston Villa keeper Viljami Sinisalo.

Castro came through Sporting Lisbon's youth system before moving to West Brom a year ago under then boss Val Ismael.

"He is an up-and-coming player," said Burton manager Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink. external-link

"He's technically good. Hopefully he can give us more quality in the final third. We hope he can kick on his career here and go back to West Brom a much better player.

"I had two meetings with (Baggies boss) Steve Bruce, who was instrumental in us getting him. He had only good things to say about him. He said Castro is very highly rated at West Brom."

