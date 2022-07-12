Last updated on .From the section Women's Euro 2022

The France v Belgium game at Rotherham helped take Euro 2022 to record crowd levels

Euro 2022 has broken the record for the total attendance at a European Women's Championship - despite still being in the group stage.

Euro 2017 in the Netherlands was attended by a total of 240,055 supporters, the record until now.

But the 8,173 who watched France beat Belgium 2-1 in Rotherham took these Euros to a total of 248,075 fans.

There are still 15 games remaining - including a likely record crowd for the Wembley final.

England's 1-0 win over Austria in the tournament opener was watched by a record 68,871 at Old Trafford, 27,570 clear of the previous landmark when Germany beat Norway in the 2013 final in Solna, Sweden.

The 28,847 who watched England beat Norway 8-0 in Brighton ranks fourth.

There was also a record set for a group game not involving the hosts when 21,342 watched the Netherlands and Sweden draw 1-1 in Sheffield.

The average crowd across the 16 games so far is 15,505.