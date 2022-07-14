Last updated on .From the section Colchester

Colchester United have signed Ossama Ashley following his end-of-season release by West Ham United.

The 22-year-old winger, who had been on trial with the U's, has signed an initial one-year contract.

Ashley, has made two appearances for West Ham Under-21s, both against Colchester, but the second of them, in September 2021, did not turn out well.

Coming on as a half-time substitute, he lasted only nine minutes before suffering a serious ankle injury.

"I want to get as many games as possible and gain experience with the lads," he told the club website. external-link

"I'm a physical player, I get around the pitch, I'm very hardworking and I leave everything out there."

