Ossama Ashley: Colchester United sign winger following release by West Ham

From the section Colchester

Former West Ham and AFC Wimbledon winger Ossama Ashley had been on trial at Colchester

Colchester United have signed Ossama Ashley following his end-of-season release by West Ham United.

The 22-year-old winger, who had been on trial with the U's, has signed an initial one-year contract.

Ashley, has made two appearances for West Ham Under-21s, both against Colchester, but the second of them, in September 2021, did not turn out well.

Coming on as a half-time substitute, he lasted only nine minutes before suffering a serious ankle injury.

"I want to get as many games as possible and gain experience with the lads," he told the club website.external-link

"I'm a physical player, I get around the pitch, I'm very hardworking and I leave everything out there."

