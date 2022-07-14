Last updated on .From the section Everton

Everton have had seven permanent managers since Farhad Moshiri bought a controlling stake in 2016

Everton owner Farhad Moshiri insists the club is not sale despite recent takeover talks.

Moshiri recently ended negotiations with a US consortium led by Peter Kenyon that was hoping to buy the club.

But Moshiri denied he was looking to sell up in an open letter to fans.

"There has been much talk of investment in our football club recently - even takeovers," he said. "I want to clarify that there is no 'for sale' sign currently hanging outside Everton."

Moshiri has pumped more than £600m into Everton since he first bought shares in the club in 2016. He increased his stake to 94.1% in January.

However, the club posted losses of £372m over the past three seasons and only narrowly avoided relegation from the Premier League last season.

"It will always be pragmatic to explore all potential investment opportunities," the British-Iranian businessman added in the letter. "But I want to reassure all of you that Everton Football Club is not for sale."

He said that he was committed to delivering the new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock, which is set to open in 2024.

Moshiri also asked fans to judge Everton at the end of the summer transfer window, adding that they were "working hard to bring in new players to improve Frank Lampard's squad".

The Toffees faced a relegation battle last season and only secured their survival after winning their penultimate match of the campaign.

Richarlison, one of Everton's best performers in recent seasons, departed Goodison Park last month in a £60m move to Tottenham.

James Tarkowski is the club's only signing so far this summer, the defender arriving on a free transfer after his contract expired at relegated Burnley.