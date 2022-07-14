Last updated on .From the section Derby

Kwaku Oduroh left Manchester City at the end of last season after initially joining the club at the age of eight

Derby County have signed former Manchester City defender Kwaku Oduroh on a two-year contract.

The 19-year-old played for the Rams as a trialist in their pre-season friendly at Bradford City last week.

Oduroh is the 10th player to join the League One club since David Clowes completed his takeover last month.

"There were a lot of clubs interested after I left City. Derby came up and I really liked the sound of the project," he told the club website. external-link

