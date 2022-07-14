Close menu

Josh Umerah: Hartlepool sign striker from Wealdstone

Josh Umerah
Josh Umerah came through Charlton's academy

Hartlepool have signed forward Josh Umerah from Wealdstone for an undisclosed fee.

The 25-year-old scored 17 goals in all competitions for the National League side last season.

Umerah began his career at Charlton and joined Wealdstone from Torquay last summer.

"As soon as I heard about the interest and I spoke to the manager, there was only one place I wanted to be," Umerah told the club website.external-link

