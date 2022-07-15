Close menu

Christian Eriksen: Man Utd sign Denmark midfielder on three-year contract

Last updated on .From the section Man Utd

Manchester United have completed the signing of Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen on a free transfer.

The former Ajax, Tottenham, Inter Milan and Brentford player has signed a three-year contract at Old Trafford.

"I still have major ambitions in the game. There is a huge amount that I know I can achieve, and this is the perfect place to continue my journey," Eriksen, 30, said.

"Manchester United is a special club, and I cannot wait to get started."

Earlier in July, Eriksen agreed in principle to sign for United after his short-term contract at Brentford ended in June.

He is United's second signing under new manager Erik ten Hag after Netherlands full-back Tyrell Malacia from Feyenoord.

'I am even more excited for the future'

Eriksen, who returned to football after having an Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) fitted following his cardiac arrest at last summer's Euros, could have returned to Brentford.

He joined the Bees in January after being released by Inter Milan because players who have an ICD fitted are not allowed to play in Serie A.

In addition, his former club Tottenham were interested in re-signing him this summer.

But Eriksen, who signed for Spurs in 2013, opted for United after talks with Ten Hag.

"I have seen Erik's work at Ajax and know the level of detail and preparation that he and his staff put into every day," he said.

"It is clear that he is a fantastic coach.

"Having spoken with him and learned more about his vision and the way he wants the team to play, I am even more excited for the future."

Eriksen has scored 52 goals and provided 66 assists in 237 Premier League appearances for Tottenham and Brentford.

He will not fly to Australia for the final two games of United's pre-season tour, but will link up with his new team-mates before their trip to Oslo on 30 July, where they will face Atletico Madrid.

Meanwhile, it is understood talks to complete the signing of Argentina defender Lisandro Martinez from Ajax are progressing well.

However, a deal is yet to be done for the 24-year-old.

Manchester United banner footer

  • Comment posted by Po the Panda, today at 15:11

    Im firmly neutral but Loyalty and dignity mean absolutely nothing in society these days. Brentford literally took a chance on him, gave him a shot again when literally nobody else would after his thankful recovery. He then jumps ship given the earliest chance, im all for people going to better jobs etc cos they have to do whats best for them and their family but this just sits different.

  • Comment posted by Lanc1979, today at 15:11

    I'll forgive him seeking a pay day at United after being at deaths door, but he's obviously not moving for trophies.

  • Comment posted by Snoopy, today at 15:11

    mufc have signed two players this season, in positions where they already have 2 players. what about the disaster zones midfield and right back, oh and a striker too

  • Comment posted by Ginger0n3, today at 15:11

    Poor showing by this guy, should've stayed loyal to the only club that wanted him, instead money shows it's king as usual.

  • Comment posted by williepettigrew, today at 15:11

    Above average player in a average Brentford team. Above Average player in an poor Man Utd team. Mid table mediocrity again this season.

  • Comment posted by Max Whiplash, today at 15:10

    I thought with Erik tent Hag we wouldn't need marquee signings

  • Comment posted by Rolf, today at 15:10

    I hope he will not collapse again. Italians are not stupid when they ban players with heart devices from playing.

  • Comment posted by hopelad, today at 15:10

    At last!

  • Comment posted by The Beautiful Game, today at 15:09

    No matter what your club allegiance is, you’ve got to wish this chap all the very best.

    Good luck Christian.

  • Comment posted by ManUre, today at 15:09

    All the best to you Christian. You'll need it, let's be honest. Remember this time last year after the signings of Ronaldo and Varane and how Manure were going to win the title lol

  • Comment posted by Happablapp, today at 15:09

    Absolute class player - proven in the EPL and exactly the type of character that United need around the place. Welcome, Christian! This guy is going to be mega for us!

  • Comment posted by eric, today at 15:09

    Good signing, quality player, someone who can pass

  • Comment posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 15:09

    Eriksen decided that money was more important to him than winning championships, titles and trophies.

  • Comment posted by NB22, today at 15:08

    Good signing but think it will hurt the development of the up and coming youngsters like Lingard

  • Comment posted by Tenny, today at 15:08

    Not as good as he thinks he is.

  • Comment posted by Mac Rey, today at 15:08

    Hallelujah

  • Comment posted by A flock of opinions, today at 15:08

    Looked good in an average team like Brentford so likely to be Man United's star player.

  • Comment posted by WhatAnEtonMess, today at 15:08

    Superb signing this
    Christian would fit into any team
    Welcome to Manchester United!

    • Reply posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 15:10

      Lets Agree To Disagree replied:
      Just shows how desperate Man Utd fans are for new players, even health risk ones.

  • Comment posted by warksrobin, today at 15:08

    A rare show of sensible transfer business from Man Utd

  • Comment posted by G-MAN, today at 15:07

    One more over the line.

    Now let's see whether de Jong is willing to give up 17 million to join Utd. I certainly would...

    • Reply posted by tony, today at 15:10

      tony replied:
      As Jim Royle would say " my a......."

