Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst could be set to lose another one of his assets as Ajax and Brighton gear up for a £25m battle for defender Calvin Bassey. (Daily Record) external-link

Ajax and Brighton have already made approaches for Bassey - but both clubs are yet to put forward offers that would be deemed acceptable with Rangers keen to retain the 22-year-old, who has a £25m price tag. (Daily Mail) external-link

Premier League sides Aston Villa and West Ham United are also keen on Nigeria international Bassey, but Ajax and Brighton are now serious contenders for his signature. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Bassey reportedly left Ajax boss Alfred Schreuder "charmed" following a phone-call as his interest in the Rangers defender grows. (Daily Record) external-link

Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch has revealed his admiration for Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou and addressed speculation previously linking him with the job. (The Scotsman) external-link

Meanwhile, Postecoglou insists he has no concerns over ex-Celtic midfielder Tom Rogic and knows he is fine after the Australian pulled out of the national team squad then refused to take calls from head coach Graham Arnold. (Daily Record) external-link

Bayern Munich midfielder Malik Tillman remains firmly on Rangers' radar. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Ex-St Mirren loanee Connor Ronan is to be handed the chance to impress Wolves boss Bruno Lage at their pre-season training camp, potentially scuppering any transfer interest from Hearts and Aberdeen. (Football Scotland) external-link

Aberdeen midfielder Ylber Ramadani has revealed he was persuaded to become Jim Goodwin's first summer signing because of Sir Alex Ferguson's links to Pittodrie. (Daily Record) external-link

Dundee United full-back Liam Smith has backed new boss Jack Ross to refresh some "short memories" and bring free-flowing football to the club. (The Courier) external-link

Former Kilmarnock defender Stuart Findlay is set to leave Philadelphia Union, with a move to Oxford United mooted for the Scottish centre-back. (Football Scotland) external-link

St Johnstone have top-six ambitions for this season's upcoming Premiership campaign, says manager Callum Davidson. (The Courier) external-link