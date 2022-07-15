Last updated on .From the section Man City

Nathan Ake will remain at Manchester City after Chelsea failed to meet the Etihad side's valuation for the Dutch defender.

Chelsea had been in talks about signing the 27-year-old this summer.

Ake, who has featured at both centre-back and left-back for City, made 14 top-flight appearances last season, scoring twice.

He joined Chelsea as a 15-year-old before signing for Bournemouth, from where City bought him for £40m in 2020.