Will Grigg (centre) scored 20 goals to help MK Dons win promotion to the Championship in 2014-15

MK Dons have signed striker Will Grigg on a permanent basis for the first time following two previous loan spells at the League One club.

The Northern Ireland international, 31, re-joins the Dons on a free transfer after leaving Sunderland at the end of last season.

Grigg scored 30 goals in 70 appearances for the Dons during his two temporary moves and is the club's 10th signing ahead of the new season.

"It's amazing to be here," Grigg said. external-link

Grigg spent the first half of last season on loan with Rotherham, scoring twice in 19 league games as they ultimately went on to clinch promotion back to the Championship.

His form during a four-year spell at Wigan, where he helped the club win promotion to the second tier twice, earned him a £4m move to then-League One Sunderland in January 2019.

But after only eight goals in 62 appearances he returned to Stadium MK for the rest of the 2020-21 campaign, hitting eight goals in 20 games.

"I've had two great loans here but to finally make a permanent move is really exciting and I really appreciate everyone at the club who has worked hard to make this happen," Grigg, who has also played for Walsall and Brentford during his career, added.

"I had quite a few offers on the table but as soon as the interest came from here, it was something that appealed to me massively - this club has always had a place in my heart but it's not just about that, it's also where I think is best for me to score goals and be successful."

MK Dons have not disclosed the details of Grigg's contract.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.