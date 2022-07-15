Last updated on .From the section Birmingham

Auston Trusty began his career with Philadelphia Union before moving to fellow MLS side Colorado Rapids

Birmingham City have signed Arsenal central defender Auston Trusty on a season-long loan.

The USA Under-23 international, 23, moved to the Gunners from Major Soccer League side Colorado Rapids in January before re-joining them on loan for the rest of the MLS season.

"I am excited for the new chapter and the new challenges" Trusty said. external-link

"I am willing to run, to get stuck into challenges and willing to sacrifice for my team-mates."

Trusty, who has not made a first-team appearance for Arsenal, is Blues' fourth new arrival since the Championship club appointed John Eustace as head coach.

