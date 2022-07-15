Last updated on .From the section Gillingham

Cheye Alexander has spent the last two seasons playing in League One

Gillingham have signed former AFC Wimbledon full-back Cheye Alexander.

The 27-year-old has been on trial at the club over the summer and has impressed manager Neil Harris enough to earn a contract.

The former West Ham academy player moved to the Dons two years ago after impressing in the National League for Barnet and Aldershot Town and being selected for the England 'C' team.

Alexander went on to play 50 times in League One for Wimbledon.

