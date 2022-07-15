Close menu

Man Utd beat Melbourne Victory to maintain 100% pre-season record

By Simon StoneBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Man Utd

Manchester United celebrate against Melbourne Victory
Rashford scored Manchester United's third after coming on for the second half

Manchester United came from behind to beat A League outfit Melbourne Victory 4-1 as they maintained their 100% start to pre-season.

Two goals in as many minutes from Scott McTominay and Anthony Martial at the end of the opening period turned the match around after Chris Ikonomidis' early effort had given Victory a shock lead.

As he did against Liverpool on Tuesday, United manager Erik ten Hag made 10 changes at the interval and Marcus Rashford added a third when he ran on to Eric Bailly's through ball.

Their comeback was completed when Tahith Chong's low cross was turned into his own net by Victory youngster Edmond Lupancu.

New manager Ten Hag's preferences are starting to show themselves as pre-season progresses.

Jadon Sancho played on the right of the attack in the first-half and Rashford on the left after the break.

Skipper Harry Maguire also started as the right centre-back, which is perhaps significant as Lisandro Martinez, the Argentina defender United are close to signing from Ajax, plays on the left.

England defender Maguire lacked the speed to match Ikonomidis as Melbourne took the lead when he finished a low cross after Victor Lindelof had to pull out wide to challenge Ben Folami with Luke Shaw out of position.

The noisy home fans behind the goal responded with a cheeky 'Getting sacked in the morning' chant.

Ten Hag looked stern and displeased as he stood on his own on the touchline watching his new charges struggle to break down a side at the beginning of their own pre-season preparations who were prepared to sit deep.

McTominay then enjoyed two bits of luck that led to his equaliser and once Martial had put them in front, United were never seriously threatened.

Martial, who struggled for first-team football at United last season and had a spell on loan with Sevilla, has scored in both of the side's pre-season games so far.

"I'm sure he can come back even better," said Ten Hag. "I think when he has the right focus, the right motivation and he works hard, he will be productive because he is a good player.

"When he has the right focus and delivers every day he will have production. It's up to him."

Sancho highlights promise

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer spent 12 months trying to sign Sancho.

The Norwegian did not survive as United boss long enough to see if Sancho would be worth the £73m investment United eventually made in the England winger.

After a patchy debut campaign, more is expected this time around and while it is too early for snap judgements, the early signs are positive.

The former Borussia Dortmund's quick feet and excellent balance had the home defence in trouble and his combination with Diogo Dalot was the most effective in the United side.

It was Sancho's through ball that set up Bruno Fernandes for United's first chance, which Paul Izzo saved, and the 22-year-old provided the pass that set Dalot away to deliver the cross Anthony Elanga touched on to Martial to put them in front.

Ten Hag spoke in the build-up to this game about the need for more penetration from the right-hand side.

If Sancho can build on his first two pre-season appearances, he might solve that issue for Ten Hag.

  • Comment posted by Investigation Royalty, today at 14:09

    100% Incredible start to the season.

    Records will surely tumble.

    Bankok century cup in the Cabinet now joined with The Billy Bong Champions League.

    • Reply posted by POD, today at 14:13

      POD replied:
      😂😂😂

  • Comment posted by Mick, today at 14:06

    Maybe they should join the Australian league.

  • Comment posted by Richard of Wightwick, today at 14:04

    We have found the answer to last seasons problems! We weren't fit enough to press or chase back, now we have the solution, 10 subs at half time! Simples!

    • Reply posted by Groucho55, today at 14:22

      Groucho55 replied:
      Simple I understand but simples makes no sense

  • Comment posted by Mukesh, today at 14:12

    It's going to be interesting under ETH but let's not get carried away. The description of the first goal in the match with Luke Shaw out of position, Lindelof having to go out of position and leaving Maguire who is absolutely hopeless is the kind of stuff that gets managers sacked.

    With Maguire and Shaw in the team, Utd have no hope of finishing in the top four or to even get any trophy at all.

  • Comment posted by gregadeth, today at 14:03

    Well I've never heard the term "100% pre-season record" before.

    • Reply posted by Springfowl, today at 14:18

      Springfowl replied:
      Nah it's been used loads of times. Google it.

  • Comment posted by Granny Bano, today at 14:25

    In case anybody is interested Notts County are unstoppable in pre-season, claiming the scalps of Leicester City, Alfreton and Basford United

    • Reply posted by Norm77, today at 14:36

      Norm77 replied:
      must be the legacy Sven left at County

  • Comment posted by Matt, today at 14:00

    Simon Stone wetting his pants again. 100% record in two pre season friendlies...what a stunning achievement

  • Comment posted by Roci, today at 14:25

    It was a joy to watch young lads, Savage and Iqbal controlling the midfield along with Chong, Laird and Malacia in comparison to 1st half and the wastefulness of Bruno/McFred. Time to replace McFred with IqSav! Scratching my head to how Maguire/Lindelof start ahead of Bailly. Impressed with Martial/Sancho's fitness level. Disappointed with Shaw, Diallo/Beek. Telles is still at Man United??

  • Comment posted by Ynot, today at 14:22

    Report on the goal conceded Shaw out of position McGuire bested by pace, must be music to every premier league manager, hopefully new signing will result in these 2 leaving or being on the bench.

  • Comment posted by Commentier, today at 14:08

    Top of the league! Of friendlies.

  • Comment posted by Big B, today at 14:01

    Looks like United will be the team to beat this year. I bet City are nervous.
    It will be interesting to see the league table come May. In reality, I suspect Man U will find it hard to get into the top 4.

    • Reply posted by Joe the first, today at 14:07

      Joe the first replied:
      Top 4 of the bottom of the league! Lol!

  • Comment posted by Des Wigwam, today at 13:56

    Maguire you are the weakest link.........Goodbye

  • Comment posted by Mr Remarkable, today at 14:24

    Thank heavens for the internet! How else would we have known Man Utd had won a friendly thirty thousand miles away?

    • Reply posted by TM, today at 14:31

      TM replied:
      It’s only 25 000 all the way round.

  • Comment posted by Klopp of the Kop, today at 14:09

    If they keep this up De Jong might change his mind and want to play for them instead of being forced into it.

    • Reply posted by United Dreamer, today at 14:15

      United Dreamer replied:
      Poor multi millionaire footballer being forced into multi million pound contact....

  • Comment posted by POD, today at 14:03

    Latest from down under in Norfolk ...
    Dereham Town 0 Norwich City 4
    King’s Lynn 0 Norwich City 2
    Simon Stone (not) reporting

    • Reply posted by United Dreamer, today at 14:19

      United Dreamer replied:
      What was the crowd...

  • Comment posted by EjukayshunWurks, today at 14:01

    Martial is the top scorer.

    That's like having Rishi Sunak as the leading candidate.

  • Comment posted by saxi, today at 13:55

    Utd for the quadruple this year 🤣

    • Reply posted by Springfowl, today at 14:03

      Springfowl replied:
      hah I wish! If we manage a top 4 spot I will be shocked

  • Comment posted by james walker, today at 14:36

    Can someone please explain to me just how United are going to improve with the Daisy & Dolly combination of Maguire (one of the most over-rated players ever by the way & very lucky to even be playing in the Premiership) and Lindelof !

  • Comment posted by David G - NJ USA, today at 14:36

    Meanwhile look at Luke Shaws defensive positioning first half - claimed the other day there's a 'structure' now. Well he still ain't paying attention.

  • Comment posted by NB22, today at 14:35

    Melbourne Victory, isn't that some sort of dessert?

