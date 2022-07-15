Jack Rudoni: Huddersfield sign AFC Wimbledon midfielder for undisclosed fee
Huddersfield Town have signed AFC Wimbledon midfielder Jack Rudoni for an undisclosed fee on a four-year deal.
The 21-year-old scored 12 goals in League One last season as the Dons were relegated to the fourth tier.
Town head coach Danny Schofield told the club website: "I really like Jack as a player; it's no surprise to me that there was a lot of interest in him.
"We've followed him for quite a while and watched a lot of him in action."
