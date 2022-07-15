Last updated on .From the section Grimsby

Bryn Morris scored once in 10 appearances in League Two with Hartlepool United last season

Grimsby Town have signed former Burton Albion midfielder Bryn Morris on a one-year deal.

The 26-year-old ended last season on loan in League Two with Hartlepool United.

He previously played under Mariners boss Paul Hurst when he was in charge of Shrewsbury.

"He has had a good upbringing and my idea is to bring him back up to the levels that I know he can produce," Hurst told the club website. external-link

