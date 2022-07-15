Bryn Morris: Grimsby Town sign former Burton Albion midfielder
Grimsby Town have signed former Burton Albion midfielder Bryn Morris on a one-year deal.
The 26-year-old ended last season on loan in League Two with Hartlepool United.
He previously played under Mariners boss Paul Hurst when he was in charge of Shrewsbury.
"He has had a good upbringing and my idea is to bring him back up to the levels that I know he can produce," Hurst told the club website.
