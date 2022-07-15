Saidou Khan: Swindon Town sign Chesterfield midfielder for undisclosed fee
Last updated on .From the section Swindon
Swindon Town have signed midfielder Saidou Khan from National League side Chesterfield.
The 26-year-old made 37 appearances for Chesterfield last season, scoring six goals, and has activated a release clause in his contract.
Khan began his career in non-league football and joined Maidstone in 2019, before enjoying a spell on loan at Dagenham & Redbridge two years later.
"I'm lost for words to be here and really excited to get going," he said.
"I've gone quite a long route in my footballing career to get to this stage, but I feel ready to perform and give my all for this great club."
