Swindon

Khan played for Chesterfield against Premier League Chelsea in the FA Cup third round in January

Swindon Town have signed midfielder Saidou Khan from National League side Chesterfield.

The 26-year-old made 37 appearances for Chesterfield last season, scoring six goals, and has activated a release clause in his contract.

Khan began his career in non-league football and joined Maidstone in 2019, before enjoying a spell on loan at Dagenham & Redbridge two years later.

"I'm lost for words to be here and really excited to get going," he said external-link .

"I've gone quite a long route in my footballing career to get to this stage, but I feel ready to perform and give my all for this great club."

