Jess Park signed a contract extension with Manchester City until the summer of 2026

Everton have signed Jess Park on a season-long loan from fellow Women's Super League side Manchester City.

The 20-year-old forward helped City to FA Cup and League Cup success in recent seasons and signed a three-year extension with the club last month.

She has made 55 appearances and scored nine goals for them since arriving from York City in 2017.

Park is Everton manager Brian Sorensen's first signing since he joined the club in April.

She has regularly featured for England's U19 side and won City's rising star award last season.

"Historically, Everton is a club known for developing young players - which I am - and I'm looking forward to being part of that process," Park told the club website.

"I'm just really excited to meet the team and get started."