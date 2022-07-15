Close menu

Liverpool 2-0 Crystal Palace: Jordan Henderson & Mohamed Salah score in Singapore friendly

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Singapore
The match was played at the National Stadium in Singapore with a crowd of about 50,000

Goals from Jordan Henderson and Mohamed Salah gave Liverpool a 2-0 friendly win against Crystal Palace in Singapore.

Henderson put Liverpool ahead from Harvey Elliott's pull-back, before Salah struck with a 20-yard left-footed shot early in the second half.

The only worry for Liverpool was an injury to midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in the first half.

Liverpool had been beaten 4-0 by Manchester United on Tuesday in a friendly held in Bangkok, Thailand.

At the National Stadium it was a routine victory for the Reds, who last season won the FA Cup and League Cup, came second behind Manchester City in the Premier League and lost in the Champions League final to Real Madrid.

Palace's squad included only 11 senior players from 2021-22, with some not able to meet the country's entry requirements while others did not travel for fitness reasons.

Liverpool changed their entire starting 11 at half-time, and made a further nine changes in the second half, while Palace made two blocks of five substitutes each.

The Reds had chances to record a bigger victory but Virgil van Dijk and Fabio Carvalho were unable to convert chances, while Palace struggled to break down the Liverpool defence.

Elsewhere, Newcastle gained a 3-0 win over German third-tier side 1860 Munich thanks to goals from Joe Willock, Sean Longstaff and Bruno Guimaraes in a match played at the Saalfelden Arena in Austria.

  • Comment posted by EskimoJoe365, today at 16:18

    Good to hear that 31 players got some game time!!

  • Comment posted by JJ55, today at 16:15

    I am sure once they have played their warm up games , Liverpool will be again a force to be reckoned with this season in all competitions

    • Reply posted by reubenhamer, today at 16:19

      reubenhamer replied:
      um, this has kinda happened for the last 5 years, LFC lost to hertha berlin and some team ive never head of the when on to play every game last season and win 2 trophies......so some friendly where 1000 subs are made and they are playing at 20% really do not mean a thing.

  • Comment posted by brackensmammy, today at 16:32

    Dave seems to really love Liverpool

  • Comment posted by Redarmy, today at 16:31

    The contest for the most cynical comment is on

  • Comment posted by Fray Bentos, today at 16:32

    Superb stuff. Quadruple number 2 is defo in the bag.

  • Comment posted by The Earl of Chutney, today at 16:24

    2 English clubs ( 2 clubs that are located in England would be more accurate) playing in Singapore......!
    What happened to all the BS about players being exhausted and needing time off?

    • Reply posted by Count E Rhode, today at 16:26

      Count E Rhode replied:
      Never heard of pre- season tours?

  • Comment posted by Be-Anchor five, today at 16:23

    Liverpool v Palace always been a classic fixture. Most famous was probably 1990 FA Cup Final when Palace came from 3-0 down in last 9 minutes to take it to a replay (Crystanbul)
    Lee Martin scored the only goal for Palace in the replay.
    Palace lost the final to Everton with Paul Rideout getting the winner.

    • Reply posted by dave, today at 16:25

      dave replied:
      The best was the 3-3 in 2014 just before Slippy G’s slip

  • Comment posted by HitmanHC, today at 16:15

    Hope Nunez is not another Andy Carroll?

    • Reply posted by dave, today at 16:24

      dave replied:
      Andy Carroll 2.0

  • Comment posted by ABZERMAN, today at 16:41

    Why is this making the news? Are the BBC having trouble finding actual sports stories to report on? I say this as a Liverpool fan

  • Comment posted by rocktapper, today at 16:39

    well United won 4-1 so the leagues for them to throw away isn't it?

  • Comment posted by Mike, today at 16:27

    Great win for the reds, but remember Man Utd are going to win everything , for ever 😄😄😄

  • Comment posted by OutBack Warrior, today at 16:26

    Excellent game - result.
    Henderson will be irreplaceable for England come the World Cup.

    He should be the 'Captain' outright for the world cup with his experience,skill sets and leadership qualities...

    Trent is a must a right back also.

    • Reply posted by feedthecat, today at 16:27

      feedthecat replied:
      No ! Just no.

  • Comment posted by Andrew, today at 16:19

    Has Nunez played football before? Awful.

    • Reply posted by dave, today at 16:23

      dave replied:
      Including add-ons, agent fees, bonuses, commissions etc he cost £120Mln

  • Comment posted by Jack Dominiak, today at 16:14

    We looked fitter today a bit more cohesive, a good pre season work out. Not sure why anyone is surprised at OX getting injured, he's been injured through out his career, along with Keita & Thiago he's a sick note and we pay the 3 of them over £400k a week to be injured most of the time 😳

  • Comment posted by mikey, today at 16:08

    oh look liverpool fans a hys on a liverpool friendly .maybe you will stop focussing on man utd now

    • Reply posted by brackensmammy, today at 16:15

      brackensmammy replied:
      🎻🎻

  • Comment posted by Timefiller, today at 16:39

    When 80% of the comments are people fishing for bait / trolling then who are they actually hoping to hook?

    • Reply posted by Timefiller, today at 16:42

      Timefiller replied:
      I wish something could be done because these comments pages are almost unreadable.

  • Comment posted by Paul, today at 16:36

    Stupid matches. All will be tired, stressed and suffering come next June.

    • Reply posted by brackensmammy, today at 16:38

      brackensmammy replied:
      Yet you're worried?

  • Comment posted by fairplay2u, today at 16:36

    Hahahahaha an underwhelming performance by Flopps dead beats holders of the Mickey Mouse Cup and the sweet FA Cup. Have they got over their drubbing by mighty Manchester United yet ? Mass hysteria on Murkeyside. Nunez is a dud and Diaz is a headless chicken ! Happy days. Get ready to blame everyone but yourselves LFC !

  • Comment posted by 1Title in 31, today at 16:33

    100m Nunez draws another blank...is he Andy Carroll in more ways than looks..

    #haaland looks a bargain.

    Blue mooon 4 Titles in 5.

    • Reply posted by Frosty99, today at 16:36

      Frosty99 replied:
      No UCL !!!!!!!!!!

  • Comment posted by Peter Pan, today at 16:31

    After beating a power house premier league side like Crystal Palace 2-0 in a friendly, I think we’ll win the lot this season. Premier league, champions league, FA cup and league cup no problem. We’re gonna rule the World. We beat palace 2-0. Ner Ner da Ner Ner. No point the other clubs turning up now 😂😂😂😂😂😂

