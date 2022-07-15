Last updated on .From the section Premier League

The match was played at the National Stadium in Singapore with a crowd of about 50,000

Goals from Jordan Henderson and Mohamed Salah gave Liverpool a 2-0 friendly win against Crystal Palace in Singapore.

Henderson put Liverpool ahead from Harvey Elliott's pull-back, before Salah struck with a 20-yard left-footed shot early in the second half.

The only worry for Liverpool was an injury to midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in the first half.

Liverpool had been beaten 4-0 by Manchester United on Tuesday in a friendly held in Bangkok, Thailand.

At the National Stadium it was a routine victory for the Reds, who last season won the FA Cup and League Cup, came second behind Manchester City in the Premier League and lost in the Champions League final to Real Madrid.

Palace's squad included only 11 senior players from 2021-22, with some not able to meet the country's entry requirements while others did not travel for fitness reasons.

Liverpool changed their entire starting 11 at half-time, and made a further nine changes in the second half, while Palace made two blocks of five substitutes each.

The Reds had chances to record a bigger victory but Virgil van Dijk and Fabio Carvalho were unable to convert chances, while Palace struggled to break down the Liverpool defence.

Elsewhere, Newcastle gained a 3-0 win over German third-tier side 1860 Munich thanks to goals from Joe Willock, Sean Longstaff and Bruno Guimaraes in a match played at the Saalfelden Arena in Austria.