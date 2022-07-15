Last updated on .From the section Women's Euro 2022

England became the first team to qualify for the Euro 2022 quarter-finals with an astonishing 8-0 win against Norway on Monday.

The Lionesses have since been joined by eight-time winners Germany and in-form France, but who else is likely to reach the knockout stages?

BBC Sport guides you through the permutations.

Who is through from each group?

Group A: England

Group B: Germany

Group C:

Group D: France

Group A

England clinched their place in the knockout stages as group winners with Monday's thumping victory over Norway.

The Norwegians can still join the Lionesses in the last eight, but they have to beat Austria in Brighton on Friday. Irene Fuhrmann's side will finish second if they avoid defeat at Amex Stadium.

Northern Ireland can no longer reach the quarter-finals after losing both their opening group games.

Group B

Eight-time European champions Germany overcame Spain on Tuesday to seal first place in Group B - and avoid a last-eight showdown with hosts England.

Spain will face the Lionesses in the quarter-finals if they avoid defeat by Denmark, who must beat the pre-tournament favourites on Tuesday to qualify from the group.

Back-to-back defeats mean Finland are guaranteed to finish fourth.

Group C

Current group leaders Netherlands will advance to the knockout stages if they avoid defeat against Switzerland on Sunday.

The Swiss are currently bottom of the group but will qualify if they win and Sweden avoid defeat against Portugal. Victory over the Netherlands would mean Switzerland finish above the Dutch on their head-to-head record.

If Switzerland and Portugal both win, all four teams will finish level on four points. The group will then be decided on overall goal difference, then overall goals scored, then the teams' disciplinary records, then their Uefa coefficient ranking.

Sweden, who sit second in the group, will book their place in the quarter-finals with a win or draw against Portugal, who will qualify if they win and the Netherlands avoid defeat. Three points against Sweden would see the Portuguese finish above Peter Gerhardsson's team on their head-to-head record.

Group D

France have already qualified as group winners after thumping Italy and edging past Belgium in their opening two group games.

Fourth-placed Italy must beat Belgium and hope Iceland fail to beat France to reach the knockouts. Now for the tricky part.

Iceland will qualify for the quarter-finals if they beat France, if both Monday's games end in a draw, or with a defeat if Italy draw 0-0 with Belgium. If Iceland lose and Italy v Belgium finishes 1-1, second place will be decided on overall goal difference, then goals scored, then the teams' disciplinary record, then their Uefa coefficient ranking. Iceland have to win if the game between Italy and Belgium ends in any draw other than 0-0 or 1-1.

Belgium will advance to the knockout stages if they win and Iceland lose to France, but will miss out if they draw 0-0. If Belgium draw by any scoreline apart from 0-0 or 1-1, Belgium will qualify as long as Iceland are beaten.