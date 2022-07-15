Last updated on .From the section Women's Euro 2022

Katoto was one of the favourites to win the Golden Boot at Euro 2022

France striker Marie-Antoinette Katoto will miss the rest of Euro 2022 after it was confirmed she had suffered a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament.

Katoto suffered the knee injury in Thursday's 2-1 win over Belgium.

The 23-year-old is the third player to be ruled out of the tournament with an ACL injury, after Spain's Alexia Putellas and Northern Ireland's Simone Magill.

France have already booked their place in the quarter-finals as group winners.

Among the favourites to win the Euro 2022 Golden Boot, Katoto registered a goal and an assist in France's impressive 5-1 victory over Italy in their tournament opener.

She went down unchallenged in the 15th minute of Thursday's narrow victory before being replaced by Ouleymata Sarr.