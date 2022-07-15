Liam Coyle: Accrington Stanley midfielder signs new two-year contract
Accrington Stanley midfielder Liam Coyle has signed a new two-year contract to remain with the League One club.
The 22-year-old joined from Liverpool in July of 2021 and has gone on to make 22 senior appearances for Stanley.
"It means a lot to me to sign this new contract," he told the club's website.
"I came in last season and I felt I had a point to prove, I had a year's contract and knew I had to knuckle down and work hard and do my best."