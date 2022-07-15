Last updated on .From the section Burton Albion

Calum Butcher scored six goals in 46 appearances for Burton in his first spell at the club

Burton Albion have re-signed midfielder Calum Butcher from Dundee United on a two-year contract.

The 31-year-old had two years remaining on his deal, but was released to join Burton on a free transfer.

Butcher played the last of his 134 games for the Scottish side in March, having not been selected after April because of "a private matter". external-link

Burton boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink said Butcher would need "a bit of time to get fully fit" after training alone.

"He's quite explosive and is going to have to go through the pain to get himself ready, but we're quietly confident that he will do that quickly," Hasselbaink continued.

It is the second time Hasselbaink has brought Butcher to Burton from Dundee United, with the Dutchman recruiting the midfielder in his first spell at the Pirelli Stadium in the summer of 2015.

In his solitary season with the Brewers, the former Tottenham trainee helped the club to promotion to the Championship before leaving for Millwall.

Butcher, who went on to feature for Mansfield Town before joining Dundee United for a second spell in 2019, said the move back to Burton "worked out really well for me".

"When you move to a new club you want to hit the ground running and this allows me to do that," he told Burton's website. external-link

"It's great to see some familiar faces. Working under the gaffer before, I know what he's about and we had a discussion, and it just felt right."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.