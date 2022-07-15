Grace Clinton: Everton's England Under-19 midfielder joins Man Utd
Manchester United have signed midfielder Grace Clinton from Women's Super League rivals Everton.
The 19-year-old has signed a contract until the end of the 2024-25 season.
"I have very much enjoyed my time at Everton and will always be grateful for the work they put into developing me as a player," Clinton said.
"I can't wait to be part of it all and show my team-mates and the fans what I can do."
Clinton is an England Under-19 midfielder.
She added: "When I learned of United's interest, I was keen to hear about the plans of the club, and after speaking with [head coach] Marc [Skinner] he made the ambition here very clear to me."
United finished fourth in the Women's Super League in 2021-22. They start the 2022-23 season at Tottenham on the weekend 10-11 September.