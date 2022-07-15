Last updated on .From the section MK Dons

The length of Bradley Johnson's deal at MK Dons has not been disclosed

MK Dons have signed former Blackburn Rovers midfielder Bradley Johnson.

The 35-year-old was released by Rovers earlier in the summer, having scored six goals in 86 games over three seasons with the Lancashire club.

He joined Blackburn in 2019 from Derby County, and previously played for Norwich City, Leeds United, Brighton and Northampton.

"Bradley brings a wealth of experience to a young group," MK Dons head coach Liam Manning told the club website. external-link

"Most importantly, he still has plenty to offer on the pitch.

"He has been a part of several successful teams during his career and certainly knows what it takes to win and produce high-level performances on a consistent basis."

He spent three of his four seasons with Norwich in the Premier League before joining Derby for a then club-record fee in 2015 after helping the Canaries return to the top flight.

During his time at Leeds United, Johnson helped them to promotion from League One in 2010, having previously enjoyed League Two promotion success with Northampton Town in 2006.

