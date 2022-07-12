Last updated on .From the section Norwich

Gabriel Sara had spent his whole professional career to date with Sao Paulo

Norwich City have signed Brazilian midfielder Gabriel Sara from Sao Paulo for an undisclosed fee.

The 23-year-old has signed a deal until 2026, with the Canaries able to extend his contract by a further year.

Sara scored 17 goals in 113 appearances for Sao Paulo and played in the Copa Libertadores, the premier club competition in South America.

"This is a big moment in my career and I can't wait to see what I can do on the pitch for this club," he said.

"I feel I am a very intense player, who will fight for the team. When the opportunity arises, I go for goal."

The transfer is subject to Sara, who has not played for his country at any level, being granted a work permit.

Norwich boss Dean Smith said Sara will join training before the start of the Championship season, with the player in the "latter stages" of recovering from an injury.

"He has an abundance of skills. He can create and score goals, but also cover a tremendous amount of distance on a football pitch. He wants to get on the ball and look forward, he makes really unselfish runs and is full of energy," Smith added.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.