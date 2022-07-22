Last updated on .From the section Arsenal

Oleksandr Zinchenko (right) has signed a 'long-term contract' with Mikel Arteta's side

Arsenal have completed the signing of versatile Ukraine player Oleksandr Zinchenko from Manchester City.

The 25-year-old flew back from City's pre-season tour of the USA to complete the move after Arsenal agreed a £30m deal, which includes £2m in add-ons.

He has signed a long-term contract with the London club and is their fifth signing of the summer.

"Alex is a high quality player who will give us options and versatility," boss Mikel Arteta said.

"He's a player that I personally know really well and continued to follow him after my time at Manchester City.

"It's not only about the positions he can play but as well, the versatility he will give us in attack and defence.

"Alex is a person with great human qualities and character, and I'm delighted that everyone has made this huge effort to bring Alex to the club."

Predominantly a midfielder for his country, Zinchenko largely featured at left-back for the Blues, but only featured 15 times last season as Pep Guardiola's side retained the Premier League title.

He is the second player to move from City to the Emirates this summer.

Brazil striker Gabriel Jesus joined the Gunners for £45m earlier this month.

Zinchenko has joined up with his new team-mates at Arsenal's pre-season training camp in Orlando, Florida.

His squad number will be announced in due course, the club added.

"Oleksandr Zinchenko was a main focus on our list," technical director Edu said.

"We're pleased to have Alex with us now because he has the attributes which I'm sure are going to put our squad at a different level."