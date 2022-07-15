Ajax are the frontrunners to sign Rangers left-back Calvin Bassey as the Dutch champions are offering a deal worth up to £20m, while Brighton are only prepared to pay £15m for the 22-year-old. (Telegraph) external-link

Ajax are now ready to test Rangers' resolve with a formal bid for Nigeria international Bassey, who is also being pursued by up to seven clubs from Italy, Germany and England. (Sun) external-link

Atletico Madrid have cooled their interest in Celtic's Josip Juranovic as the Spanish side have turned their attention to Udinese right-back Nahuel Molina, with a deal close to being completed. (Scotsman) external-link

Hearts boss Robbie Neilson says there has been "no movement" in his attempts to sign Lawrence Shankland from Belgian side Beerschot, with the Tynecastle club now looking at other strike targets. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Former assistant Michael Beale says his biggest regret at Rangers was not reaching the Champions League, and the Englishman is backing Giovanni van Bronckhorst to succeed where he and Steve Gerrard failed by taking the club into the group stage. (Sun) external-link

Manager Lee Johnson is "worried" Hibs won't be ready for the start of the new campaign after a delayed start to pre-season and ongoing issues with player work permits hampered his plans. (Scotsman) external-link

American midfielder Dante Polvara aims to prove he can become an Aberdeen regular this season after a hernia operation ruined his hopes of making an impact last term following his arrival in January. (Press & Journal) external-link

St Mirren legend and Scottish FA youth coach Campbell Money can "totally understand" Celtic's interest in "really exciting" 17-year-old midfielder Dylan Reid, with the clubs in talks over a move. (Daily Record) external-link