Van de Sanden watched the Netherlands' Euro 2022 win over Portugal at Leigh this week

Liverpool have boosted their squad for their return to the Women's Super League by re-signing Dutch winger Shanice van de Sanden.

The 29-year-old spent two seasons with the Reds before joining Lyon in 2017, shortly after helping the Netherlands win Euro 2017.

She won the Champions League three times with Lyon before joining Wolfsburg in 2020.

"It feels amazing to be back," said Van de Senden, who has won 95 caps.

Liverpool were relegated from the top flight in 2020 but will return in 2022-23 after winning last season's Championship.

"In my head I was already waiting for them to come back into the first league. I was following them everywhere," said Van de Sanden.

"Coming back, it's crazy and the ambitions of the club for this team mean a lot to me. A lot has changed since I left.

"I improved so much here, as a person and a player. I've won so many trophies since I left and I want to bring my experience into this team. I want to help the girls but I also need their help to get back on my highest level again."

Van de Sanden represented the Netherlands as last year's Olympics and trained with the Dutch team this summer, but was not named in their final squad for Euro 2022.

She was in the crowd for the Netherlands' group win over Portugal at Leigh on Wednesday and has already trained with her new Liverpool team-mates.

"It's going to be fantastic to have Shanice back," said Liverpool manager Matt Beard. "She's a character.

"She's gone away and played for two of the biggest clubs in Europe. She knows the club, she knows the league, she knows the city.

"It's another experienced player, another player who's played at the top level, and we have ambitions to do well in this division."