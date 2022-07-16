Last updated on .From the section Derby

Korey Smith made 37 appearances for Swansea last season

Derby have made an 11th summer signing by bringing in free agent midfielder Korey Smith following his end-of-season departure from Swansea City.

The 31-year-old former Norwich City, Oldham Athletic and Bristol City midfielder has signed a two-year deal.

Derby's first three signings following their takeover were Tom Barkhuizen, Joe Wildsmith and Nathaniel Mendez-Laing.

James Chester, Conor Hourihane and David McGoldrick were the next three to make the move to Pride Park.

Interim boss Liam Rosenior has also signed Brighton defender Haydon Roberts on loan, striker James Collins and keeper Scott Loach and Manchester City loan man Kwaku Oduroh.

Relegated Derby start life back in English football's third tier for the first time in 36 years with a League One home game against Oxford United on 30 July.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.