Marcus Harness scored 12 times in 44 appearances for Portsmouth last season

Ipswich Town have signed forward Marcus Harness from Portsmouth for an undisclosed fee, with Joe Pigott moving the other way on a season-long loan.

Harness, 26, has signed a three-year contract at Portman Road, with an option for a further 12 months.

He scored 31 goals in 134 appearances for Pompey after arriving from Burton in the summer of 2019.

Striker Pigott, 28, joined Ipswich from AFC Wimbledon last summer, but scored only twice in 22 league appearances.

"This is an exciting project here and I think there are good things to come. I'm so pleased to be a part of it," Harness told the Ipswich club website. external-link

"I was sold instantly when I spoke to the manager. I love the way he wants to play and I think I can be a good fit here. I look forward to showing what I can do."

Pigott scored 54 goals in 157 appearances for AFC Wimbledon to earn his move to Ipswich and Pompey boss Danny Cowley believes he has brought in a player with a point to prove.

"We've got a player who is really hungry - he loves football and was starved of that a bit last season," Cowley told Pompey's club website. external-link

"So he's highly motivated and was eager to come to Pompey."

