Toronto FC: Federico Bernardeschi joins from Juventus on free transfer
Italy winger Federico Bernardeschi has joined Toronto FC on a free transfer from Juventus.
The 28-year-old, who was part of Italy's Euro 2020-winning squad last summer, has signed a four-year deal with the Major League Soccer team.
He won seven trophies in five seasons with Juve, including three consecutive Serie A titles from 2018 to 2020.
Italy winger Lorenzo Insigne agreed to leave Napoli for Toronto FC earlier this year.
"We think he's a great fit for what we're trying to build here at TFC," said Toronto coach and sporting director Bob Bradley.
Bernardeschi came through the youth ranks at Fiorentina and had a loan spell at Crotone in 2013-2014 before moving to Juventus in a £35m deal in 2017.
