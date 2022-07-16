Last updated on .From the section Barnsley

James Norwood scored six goals in League One for Ipswich last season

Barnsley have signed former Ipswich Town striker James Norwood on an initial one-year deal, with an option for a further 12 months.

The 31-year-old left Portman Road at the end of last season after scoring 28 goals in 88 appearances.

Norwood started his career with Exeter and had a spell at Forest Green Rovers before scoring 82 goals in 165 league games for Tranmere.

"I'm really looking forward to getting started," said Norwood. external-link

"I'm proud to wear the shirt."

Norwood becomes Barnsley's sixth summer signing as they prepare for life back in League One under new boss Michael Duff.

