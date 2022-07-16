Close menu

Harry Kane scores as Tottenham Hotspur draw pre-season friendly with Sevilla

Spurs celebrate scoring against Sevilla
Harry Kane scored Tottenham's only goal

Spurs finished their South Korean pre-season tour with a 1-1 draw against Spanish side Sevilla in Suwon.

Harry Kane fired home five minutes into the second half after some excellent footwork saw Son Heung-min beat his man on the edge of the 18-yard area before slotting in for the oncoming Kane.

Kane had seen a goal ruled out for offside in the first half of the match.

But Tottenham left with a draw after Sevilla midfielder Ivan Rakitic netted with a powerful strike from outside the box.

"This week in Korea I am very happy because we worked a lot and at the same time we enjoyed and played two friendlies," Spurs manager Antonio Conte said.

"I think the first game was friendly and this one was a real game."

Spurs will return to England with some injury worries after Ben Davies was brought off in the 85th minute.

Conte added: "He finished the game with a bit of pain in his ankle. I hope nothing serious."

Tottenham beat Team K League 6-3 on Wednesday in their pre-season opener.

They will travel to Ibrox to face Rangers next weekend as they continue to prepare for the new campaign.

Conte said that he hopes to give new signing Ivan Perisic "20 to 30 minutes" in that game.

Perisic is yet to play for Tottenham after suffering a leg injury in his final match at Inter Milan.

  • Comment posted by englishhammer, today at 17:06

    Lol . West Ham beat them therefore are massive.

  • Comment posted by duffspur, today at 17:05

    I usually don’t like all these far off pre season games but having watched how the players were Put through their paces (to the point of collapse), the reception from the fans and that most players only did 45 mins each game it was a positive trip. Glad all our remaining preparations are back in the UK.

  • Comment posted by chunderman, today at 17:03

    Nice to see Spurs get some acknowledgment on the Beep site for the very successful South Korean tour. Asia is a beautiful part of the world and of course Son is a brilliant player isn't he PL?

  • Comment posted by Cole, today at 17:03

    Worth noting, unlike certain clubs who've been playing basically rubbish local teams, Sevilla are actually decent. Also, it's pre-season - so if you want to make Spursy jokes then go ahead, but the joke is really on you as anyone reading anything major into any pre-season game looks like a right numpty.

    All pre-season is about is match fitness, sponsor deals, and settling in the new signings.

  • Comment posted by Not John Barnes, today at 16:37

    I hope the managers remember all this when they moan in October about players playing too much.

    I've nothing against pre-season games, but play local teams who need the gates, why send internationals to Korea, Philippines etc - oh, of course. £££

    I'm a Liverpool fan and even I'm fed up of Klopp banging the drum when he plays Salah v's Crystal Palace in a warm up match in Asia.

    • Reply posted by U16853721, today at 16:57

      U16853721 replied:
      They need to get match fit.

  • Comment posted by Paul aph, today at 16:36

    Spurs will finish 6th and have a nice run inthe cup...same script every bleeding season

    • Reply posted by Catfish, today at 16:51

      Catfish replied:
      What like this season just gone when they finished 4th ?

  • Comment posted by 2miners, today at 16:21

    Glad we cleared that up that the win was not a real game

  • Comment posted by Be-Anchor five, today at 16:08

    Great win for Spurs.
    Sevilla - Spurs brings back memories of the 1993 Cup Winners Cup Final when Nayim famously scored a last minute goal from the halfway line to defeat his former club Spurs.
    Steve Morrow was famously dropped by a teammate and broke his arm in the post match celebrations.

    • Reply posted by Mitrovic, today at 16:10

      Mitrovic replied:
      Oh goodness this joker is back on the HYS…

  • Comment posted by KezC, today at 16:01

    July: Corporate games played all over the world;
    October/November: Clubs & players complain they're playing too many games.

    • Reply posted by Marmite, today at 16:34

      Marmite replied:
      Your chosen direction to comment on always tends to get likes so I can't fault you.

      But do you (and others) genuinely believe the players don't need training games in the build up to a new season? 🙄

  • Comment posted by Blanchflower, today at 15:54

    It was a good feisty game. I'm always incredibly impressed with Sevilla. They have been playing that super aggressive high press for years. I hope the spurs boys take something from being so relentlessly closed down and the rewards of playing in that manner.

  • Comment posted by hudsonmohicaine, today at 15:53

    Starting this round of trophy dodging in style!

    You eard it ere first folks
    Mick,
    Folkestone

    • Reply posted by Cole, today at 17:00

      Cole replied:
      Pre-season... says so much about what will happen in competitive games

  • Comment posted by Ceefax, today at 15:51

    Lovely day out for club Spursy.

  • Comment posted by charlieboy, today at 15:46

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

