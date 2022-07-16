Last updated on .From the section Football

Harry Kane scored Tottenham's only goal

Spurs finished their South Korean pre-season tour with a 1-1 draw against Spanish side Sevilla in Suwon.

Harry Kane fired home five minutes into the second half after some excellent footwork saw Son Heung-min beat his man on the edge of the 18-yard area before slotting in for the oncoming Kane.

Kane had seen a goal ruled out for offside in the first half of the match.

But Tottenham left with a draw after Sevilla midfielder Ivan Rakitic netted with a powerful strike from outside the box.

"This week in Korea I am very happy because we worked a lot and at the same time we enjoyed and played two friendlies," Spurs manager Antonio Conte said.

"I think the first game was friendly and this one was a real game."

Spurs will return to England with some injury worries after Ben Davies was brought off in the 85th minute.

Conte added: "He finished the game with a bit of pain in his ankle. I hope nothing serious."

Tottenham beat Team K League 6-3 on Wednesday in their pre-season opener.

They will travel to Ibrox to face Rangers next weekend as they continue to prepare for the new campaign.

Conte said that he hopes to give new signing Ivan Perisic "20 to 30 minutes" in that game.

Perisic is yet to play for Tottenham after suffering a leg injury in his final match at Inter Milan.