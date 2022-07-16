Last updated on .From the section Women's Euro 2022

Women's Euro 2022 - Switzerland v Netherlands Date: Sunday, 17 July Venue: Bramall Lane, Sheffield Kick-off: 17:00 BST Coverage: BBC Two and live text coverage on the BBC Sport website

Manchester United midfielder Jackie Groenen and Chelsea defender Aniek Nouwen are both in contention to play for the Netherlands in their final group game against Switzerland.

Both players took part in training after Groenen recovered from illness and Nouwen shook off an ankle knock.

The Dutch top their group after beating Portugal and drawing with Sweden and will go through with a draw.

Switzerland are bottom but can still potentially progress if they win.

They were beaten 2-1 by the Swedes, ranked second in the world, in their last match.

"We have shown that we are able to keep pace with a world class team," said Switzerland captain Lia Walti.

The Swiss would need to win on Sunday in Sheffield (kick-off 17:00 BST) and for Sweden to at least draw against Portugal in Group C's other game.