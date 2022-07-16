Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Rangers will rival Burnley for the signing of Liverpool defender and former Celtic target Ben Davies as a replacement for Ajax-bound Calvin Bassey. (Sun) external-link

The £20m-plus fee for Bassey was too good for Rangers to turn down, but they have gambled by sanctioning his sale

Motherwell's Kevin van Veen has opened up on his gambling addiction, which the striker now has under control after spells in rehab. (Sunday Mail) external-link

Midfielder Matt O'Riley says Celtic's "nasty" and "feisty" 2-2 friendly draw with Blackburn Rovers - in which six yellow cards were dished out - was ideal preparation for the start of the Scottish Premiership season. (Scotsman) external-link

Dundee United head coach Jack Ross hopes to add a further five new signings, with Australian goalkeeper Mark Birighitti expected to arrive from Central Coast Mariners next week. (Courier) external-link

Hearts midfielder Aaron McEneff is in talks over a move to A-League side Perth Glory as he seeks regular first-team football, manager Robbie Neilson has confirmed. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Former Malmo boss Jon Dahl Tomasson has backed "excellent" new Rangers striker Antonio Colak, who played under him at the Swedish club, to prove a prolific source of goals in Scotland (Glasgow Times) external-link