Jobe Bellingham has followed his brother Jude through the Birmingham City youth system

Birmingham City have agreed terms on a first professional contract for highly rated 16-year-old Jobe Bellingham.

The midfielder, the younger brother of England and Borussia Dortmund player Jude, will sign the deal when he turns 17 on 23 September.

Bellingham has played three times for Birmingham City.

He made his debut as a substitute in an FA Cup third-round defeat by Plymouth Argyle in January and has twice come off the bench in the Championship.

When Bellingham made his senior debut, then-Blues manager Lee Bowyer said he "dominated the ball, didn't really give it away [and] tried to do the right things".

He has also featured for Birmingham's under-23 and under-18 sides, having followed his brother's path through the academy system at St Andrew's.

Jude, 19, has won 15 England caps, having left Birmingham for Dortmund two years ago in a deal that could eventually be worth up to £30m.

He spent one season as a regular in City's first team after becoming the club's youngest-ever player, aged 16 years 38 days on his debut in August 2019 - 69 days older than Jobe was on his first outing this year.