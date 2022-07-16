Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Megan Wynne Wynne made her Wales debut in 2011 and has also played for Millwall, Tottenham Hotspur and Bristol City

Wales midfielder Megan Wynne has joined Southampton FC Women ahead of the 2022-23 season.

The 29-year-old left Southampton's Women's Championship rivals Charlton Athletic at the end of 2021-22.

The former Watford player now joins Marieanne Spacey-Cale's side

"I came down a few weeks ago and went for a walk with Marieanne around the whole of the training ground," said Wynne.

"Just seeing the facilities and the ambitions of the club and where they've grown from, and after having a few conversations, I knew it was the place for me."