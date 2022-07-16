Megan Wynne: Wales midfielder joins Southampton
Wales midfielder Megan Wynne has joined Southampton FC Women ahead of the 2022-23 season.
The 29-year-old left Southampton's Women's Championship rivals Charlton Athletic at the end of 2021-22.
The former Watford player now joins Marieanne Spacey-Cale's side
"I came down a few weeks ago and went for a walk with Marieanne around the whole of the training ground," said Wynne.
"Just seeing the facilities and the ambitions of the club and where they've grown from, and after having a few conversations, I knew it was the place for me."