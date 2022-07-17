Last updated on .From the section Everton

Jarrad Branthwaite was sent off during Everton's 3-2 home defeat by Brentford late in the Premier League season

Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite has joined Dutch side PSV Eindhoven on a season-long loan deal.

The 20-year-old joined the Toffees from League Two club Carlisle, his hometown team, in January 2020.

He has made 13 first-team appearances for Everton, scoring one goal, and signed a new contract in December that keeps him at the club until 2025.

PSV finished second behind Ajax in the Eredivisie last season and qualified for the Champions League.

The Dutch side are managed by former Manchester United and Netherlands striker Ruud van Nistelrooy, who took over as head coach in March.

It is the second time Branthwaite has been loaned out since arriving at Goodison Park.

He had a spell at Blackburn Rovers in the Championship during the second half of the 2021-22 season.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.