Spain midfielder Aitana Bonmati said they are "not scared" of facing England in the quarter-finals of the European Women's Championship.

Jorge Vilda's side scored a late winner over Denmark to set up a last-eight tie with England on Wednesday.

Spain, ranked one place above England in the world, picked up two wins and a loss in the group stages.

"It's motivating. I'm not scared. I think my team-mates aren't scared either," said Bonmati.

"We know they are a good team, they are doing many good performances. We have seen their three games in the group stages and they did very well.

"We think we can beat them but we have to improve our style and be better than [Saturday]."

England remain unbeaten under manager Sarina Wiegman and won all three group games having not conceded a goal.

The hosts remain one of the heavy favourites to win Euro 2022, while Spain were tipped by many to go all the way before the tournament began.

"We have never reached the semi-finals. It's going to be very motivating for us to play against England in their home with the crowd," said Bonmati.

"We were born to play this game. We are going to start preparing now. It was our goal [to reach the quarter-finals] and we think that we can be better."

Manchester United defender Ona Batlle could come up against several club team-mates when Spain face England.

Striker Alessia Russo has come off the bench to score three goals in two games for England, while midfielder Ella Toone has impressed in cameos.

England goalkeeper Mary Earps also plays her club football at United.

"We've seen a lot of games of them and I think they play really well, really good," said Batlle.

"They have a really good squad and it is not just the [starting] players. Everyone there is a good player.

"They have that [home advantage] but that's going to be a boost for us because we know everything [about them]. We are ready for them. I think we can do it."