Women's European Championship - Group D
ItalyItaly20:00BelgiumBelgium
Venue: Academy Stadium

Euro 2022: Italy v Belgium - Bertolini says it is 'not the most important night'

Last updated on .From the section Women's Euro 2022

Women's Euro 2022 - Italy v Belgium
Date: Monday, 18 July Venue: Manchester City Academy Stadium Kick-off: 20:00 BST
Coverage: Watch on BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and live text coverage on the BBC Sport website

Italy's crucial European Championship clash against Belgium is "not the most important night of our career", says Azzurre coach Milena Bertolini.

Italy are bottom of Group D and must beat Belgium and hope Iceland fail to beat France to reach the last eight.

At the World Cup in 2019 they reached the quarter-finals, where they were beaten by the Netherlands.

"We had some big nights at the World Cup. But it's an important night, a decisive game," said Bertolini.

She added: "It's not the most important night of our careers. It's much harder to confirm oneself at a certain level.

"We did well at the World Cup in 2019, so now the expectations are much higher."

Belgium will advance to the knockout stages if they win and Iceland lose to France, but will miss out if they draw 0-0.

Belgium defender Laura de Neve said: "The will to win will make the difference tomorrow, not the tactical aspect or our physical ability.

"We are hungry for the win. It is a big game for Belgian women's football as well. We can make history if we qualify."

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England3300140149
2Austria32013126
3Norway3102410-63
4Northern Ireland3003111-100

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany33009099
2Spain32015326
3Denmark310215-43
4Finland300318-70

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sweden32108267
2Netherlands32108447
3Switzerland301248-41
4Portugal3012410-61

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France22007256
2Iceland20202202
3Belgium201123-11
4Italy201126-41
View full Women's European Championship tables

